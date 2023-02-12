TMC ‘jungle raj’ will end soon in Bengal: JP Nadda

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday dubbed TMC as a party that stands for “Terror, Mafia and Corruption” and said that the party’s “jungle raj” will end soon in West Bengal.

The BJP leader also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of committing massive fraud in implementation of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal.

While addressing a gathering in Purbasthali, Nadda claimed that the state has been brought to a “standstill” under the Trinamool Congress rule and that the BJP would end the “jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee”.

“As PMAY is being audited in West Bengal, massive irregularities have come up. It has shown that people who have two-three storey buildings received houses under the scheme. This is the situation in West Bengal,” he said.

The BJP chief also said that West Bengal, despite having a woman chief minister, “tops” the chart in terms of crime against women.

“The TMC stands for Terror, Mafia and Corruption. There is graft everywhere in West Bengal. Whether it is SSC recruitment or any other type of hiring, jobs are up for sale,” added Nadda.

JP Nadda’s programmes are a part of the BJP central leadership’s ‘Pravas’ campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats across the country that the party had lost by a slender margin in the 2019 elections.