TMC leader Shantanu Banerjee sent to ED custody for 11 days

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Santanu Banerjee has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 11 days in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

Banerjee was produced in the sessions court that granted the ED 11-day custody. He will be produced before the court on March 24.

Banerjee was arrested on March 10 by the probe agency after seven hours of interrogation. The ED claimed that the TMC leader was arrested for not cooperating during the investigation and also because of discrepancies in his statements.

Earlier On Saturday, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court remanded the TMC leader in ED custody till Monday after which he was to be produced before the sessions court that further extended his ED custody.

Asper reports, the ED lawyer submitted before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court that the TMC leader had amassed a huge amount of wealth. On January 21 this year, the probe agency also arrested another TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the same case.