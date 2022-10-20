TMC rule will be ‘over’ in a few months, claims Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’s rule in West Bengal will be over in a few months, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Wednesday, stating that the police cannot save the regime anymore.

Addressing a ‘Bijaya Sammilani’ or post-Durga Puja meeting in his hometown Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, the BJP leader said that his party will fight next year’s panchayat elections “inch by inch”.

“Police have become slaves and they are protecting this corrupt regime. But, the days of this regime are over. Their rule will be over in a few months. This regime cannot be saved by the police anymore,” Adhikari said.

He said the BJP will form “strong” teams in every booth to counter the TMC’s “terror” in the panchayat polls.

“It will be fought inch by inch,” he said on the panchayat elections, due early next year.

The TMC said it does not give importance to Adhikari’s statements.

“Suvendu Adhikari used to say ‘BJP hatao Desh Banchao’ till mid-2020. He had campaigned against Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Being an opportunist and unethical person, he crossed over to the BJP. We don’t attach any importance to the utterances of an unethical person,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.