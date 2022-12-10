TRF threatens to target officials responsible for demolishing JeM terrorist’s house in Pulwama

Srinagar: Kashmir Fight, a blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on Saturday threatened the team which carried out demolition of designated terrorist Ashiq Negroo’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday.

In a statement, the TRF threatened to “avenge every brick” with the “blood of traitors”, and added that the “Resistance Struggle” will not budge with such acts by the administration.

The statement read, “Bulldozing the house of a Resistance Fighter by the Fascist Colonial regime is another low which clearly depicts how frustrated these colonial forces are. Irony is that the demolishing team are all locals who are so bootlicking that they are blindly following every Draconian dictat of this Fascist puppet government stationed by Delhi.”

“The Resistance Fighters have collected all the details of this bootlicking demolishing team and whosoever present in this team will be taken care of. Resistance loving people should start burning down the houses of every that stooge, JKP, Administrative section etc. Whosoever is involved in such heinous act,” it read further.

Earlier today, the house of designated terrorist Ashiq Nengroo, built on encroached government land, was demolished at the New colony, Rajpora, Pulwama.

“Since this Fascist regime has started this so be it, the Resistance Fighters will take this front to that disaster of these stooges that their generations will remember. Coming days will haunt these stooges like anything. Get ready to see the dead bodies and demolished structures of these collaborators, stooges and traitors of this Fascist Colonial regime,” the TRF threatened in its statement.

“The list of all those involved in this heinous act has already reached to ground force of Resistance Fighters. Every brick that has been demolished will be avenged with the blood of those traitors. Resistance Struggle will not budge with such acts but will continue,” it said concluding the letter.