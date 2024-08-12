Trump back on X ahead of live interview with Elon Musk

New Delhi: Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump returned to social media platform X, ahead of a live interview with X’s owner Elon Musk.

Musk had announced earlier in the day that he would have a “live conversation” with Trump at 8 pm Eastern Time on August 12.

“Live conversation on X with @realDonaldTrump & me at 8pm ET tomorrow,” Musk said in a post on X.

In this situation, the Republican candidate took to the social media platform and posted a campaign video on X.

Notably, this is Donald Trump’s first post on the platform in a long time.

Back in 2021, X, which was then called Twitter, had banned Trump’s account permanently, citing “risk of further incitement of violence” following the US Capitol violence. Trump had then launched his own social media platform called Truth Social.

However, his account was restored in 2023 by Elon Musk, when he took over the social media platform.

Even after the restoration of his X account, Trump was not that active on the social media platform and used Truth Social for his posts.

His first post on X after his account’s suspension was lifted was a picture of his mugshot, with the words “Election Interference Never Surrender” written on it.