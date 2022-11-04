Twitter begins mass layoff, sacs many Indian employees

New Delhi: Twitter has started laying off its employees across the globe and many of them came to know about it only after they were unable to login into their official email id and internal system.

According to reports, the layoff has been carried out across verticals and countries including India. An NDTV report claimed that Twitter has sacked the entire Marketing and Communication department in India.

According to the reports, the verticals that have been affected include engineering, marketing and other departments. The global job cut was ordered by Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable. The world’s richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company’s global workforce. “Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,” a Twitter India employee said on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a “significant chunk” of the India team. The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.” It said that “everyone will receive an individual email”.

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter had said.