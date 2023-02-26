Two BSF jawans seriously injured in Bangladeshi villagers attack

Murshidabad: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were attacked by Bangladeshi miscreants and villagers, while they were performing duty in the security of Indian farmers on the international border, reports said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the area of Border Out Post Nirmalchar, 35 Battalion under Berhampore Sector of Bengal Frontier. According to Indian farmers’ complaints, Bangladeshi farmers enter Indian territory to graze their cattle and deliberately damage their crops. To ensure the safety of the Indian farmers, the BSF jawans had temporarily set up a post near the border.

Today, BSF jawans of Border Out Post Nirmalchar were on duty on the border when they stopped Bangladeshi farmers from bringing their cattle to the fields of Indian farmers. Immediately, more than hundred of villagers and miscreants from Bangladesh entered the Indian side and attacked the jawans with sticks and sharp edged weapons (Dahs).

Two jawans were seriously injured in the attack. The miscreants fled to Bangladesh after snatching their weapons. Upon receiving the information, more BSF jawans reached the site of incident and the injured jawans were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The BSF officials immediately informed the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officials about the incident and asked them to organize a flag meeting so that the weapons of the jawans could be recovered from the Bangladeshi miscreants and the repetition of the incident could be prevented.

BSF has lodged an FIR against the unknown Bangladeshi attackers at Police Station Ranitala.

Spokesperson South Bengal Frontier said that when smugglers and people with criminal intent do not get success in their illegal activities across the border, they attack the jawans. BSF jawans have been attacked several times in the past by miscreants and their accomplices in a planned manner, but still, the jawans do not let their plans succeed.