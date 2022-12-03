Published On: Sat, Dec 3rd, 2022

Two foreigners caught with cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Two foreign nationals were apprehended at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday after authorities found cocaine worth Rs 18 crore inside their luggage.

The two were intercepted at the Mumbai airport on the basis of information received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

The two passengers – a man from Kenya and a woman from Guinea – arrived at Mumbai from Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The two were intercepted at the Mumbai airport on the basis of information received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai. Upon examination of their luggage, authorities recovered four empty handbags. The handbags were cut open and two plastic pouches were recovered from each bag.

The contents of the bags were tested and it was revealed that all of them contained cocaine. The total weight of the recovered cocaine weighed around 1794 grams, which is worth approximately Rs 18 crore.

The two passengers are currently being questioned to find out whether they were selling the drug and, if so, to whom.

