Two Indian arrested at IGI Airport for hiding 4.5 kg gold paste

New Delhi: The Customs Department on Tuesday seized around 4.5 kg of gold paste from two Indian passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to reports, a total of 3.85 kg of pure gold valued at Rs 1.95 crore was recovered. The passengers were hiding the gold paste in their undergarments.

As per reports, both passengers were coming from Dubai. They were reportedly intercepted on the basis of intelligence received about the gold being smuggled. The passengers were arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused were then produced before a special court. They have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier on Monday, the Customs department also seized a consignment of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.66 crore. The consignment came from Dubai at the Delhi Airport. the Custom officers of the Air Cargo Complex (ACC) acted on intelligence input. They intercepted the consignment.

Notably, the consignment was to be transshipped to Jaipur’s SEZ. “The item was declared as rough precious stones and jewellery tool mix having a declared value of Rs 3,74,030. On detailed examination, the consignment was found to contain 10 bars of pure gold weighing one kg each having a market value of approximately Rs 5.66 crore,” an official told the news agency.