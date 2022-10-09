Two LeT associates arrested under PSA in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT) were arrested under PSA by the J&K police on Sunday.

According to information, the arrested individuals are Ishfaq Majeed Dar R/o Saderkoot Bala. He was in touch with terrorists in Pok, said an official adding that Dar was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the banned terror organisation LeT. He was also given the task to identify Police/ Crpf pickets.

The second arrested terrorists associate is Waseem Ahmad Malik @Obaid @ Osama R/o Gundpora Rampora. He was also in contact with a POK-based terrorist named Hashir Parray, whose module was recently busted by Bandipora police.

In view of their activities that includes mobilising youth for terror activities and undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the Bandipora district, they both were arrested under the PSA, said the official.