Two men shot dead along LoC in Kupwara, arms recovered from spot

Srinagar: Two men were shot dead by the army after they were found moving suspiciously along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said the two, moving suspiciously along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara, were noticed by the alert army troops and challenged. However, at this, the troops came under fire from the other side of the border fence and retaliated, a source said.

Subsequently, searches were conducted and two persons found dead on the Indian side of the LoC, the source said.

“Four AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, and two packets containing narcotics were recovered from the slain persons, while two more AK-47 rifles with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of the border fence.

“The slain persons have been identified as Shamsuddin Beigh and Majid Chechi, who, it is believed, had come to receive the consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics to help infiltration by terrorists in the area,” the source said.