Two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls on December 1 and 5: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said that the Gujarat assembly election 2022 will be held in two phases – on Dec 1 and 5 – and the votes will be counted on December 8. The poll panel made this announcement during a press conference here.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said that the date of counting for Gujarat Assembly polls will coincide with Himachal Pradesh on the 8th of December. The entire process of Assembly elections will be completed on the 10th of December, he added.

CEC said that there are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year, adding that there will be more than 51,000 polling stations set up, including more than 34,000 in rural areas. Ahead of the polls, the Centre has deployed 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to the state.