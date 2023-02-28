Two terrorist killed in J&K’s Awantipora; CRPF jawan martyred

Srinagar: Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces after a CRPF jawan succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during Awantipora encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed on Tuesday.

While speaking to media about the Awantipora encounter, DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that information was received yesterday and based on that a joint operation was launched with CRPF and Army. During the search, one terrorist was found in a mosque. One jawan was injured during the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist identified as Aqib was neutralised. He initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organisation, nowadays he was working with TRF. Later another terrorist was tracked down and was also neutralised.

“The second terrorist has been identified as Azaz Ahmed Bhat who worked for the Jaish. Two AK type rifles, one pistol recovered. Both of them were involved in the recent killing of a minority. The operation has been called off,” added DIG Bhat.

The police informed that Aqib Mustaq Bhat was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma on Sunday.

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday morning.