Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

Police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army, and CRPF personnel.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

“However in order to save the civilians trapped around the encounter site, the joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to safer places,” police said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

They have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Mir, resident of Qaimoh, Kulgam, and Idrees Ahmad Dar, resident of Kulpora, Kulgam.

“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities including killing of PRIs. It is pertinent to mention that, the killed terrorist Zubair Ahmad Mir was active since August 2021 and was trying to revive terrorism by recruiting and motivating gullible youth, including terrorist Idrees Ahmad to join the terror fold,” police said.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter.