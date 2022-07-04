Uddhav group moves SC against Speaker for recognising whip nominated by Shinde faction

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the action of the newly elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, who recognised the whip nominated by the Eknath Shinde faction as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.

Singhvi contended that the Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise the whip nominated by Shinde as Thackeray is still the head of Shiv Sena political party. He said, “Speaker cannot recognise the whip…the party recognises the whip”. He added that earlier Shinde group had challenged the Shiv Sena official whip Sunil Prabhu, but the court declined to pass any interim order.

Singhvi said the Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whip and this is changing the status quo of proceedings before the top court. He added that the Speaker on Sunday elected the whip. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to hear the matter on July 11, along with pending petitions connected with political development caused after the rebellion in the Shiv Sena.

The new ruling alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA, Advocate Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, on Sunday.

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath S. Shinde, supported by the BJP, sought a ‘vote of confidence’ in the new government sworn-in on June 30 after the collapse of the MVA government.

Last week, Thackeray camp, led by Sunil Prabhu, moved the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, from the Maharashtra Assembly till disqualification proceedings initiated against them are decided and also urged the court to restrain delinquent MLAs from entering the Maharashtra Assembly.

Prabhu has filed the plea through advocate Javedur Rahman, which will be mentioned Monday before a vacation bench.

The plea said till date there is no dispute regarding the leadership position of Uddhav Thackeray as the president of the Shiv Sena political party. It cited the resolution passed in the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena political party held on June 25, this year, where Thackeray’s leadership was reaffirmed and the conduct of the delinquent MLAs led by Eknath Shinde has been criticised. The plea said it has further been resolved to take necessary steps to disqualify the rebels from the membership of the legislative assembly. The court scheduled this matter for hearing on July 11.