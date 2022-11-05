Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP, we took revenge: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that post does not define political weight and the fact that he holds six portfolios is because the Cabinet expansion is yet to be carried out. This he stated while speaking at India Today’s Conclave here.

Speaking about the plethora of portfolios he holds in the current government, Fadnavis noted that since he has been the chief minister before, he knows that a CM has to look at many departments.

“The portfolios I hold are with me since the Cabinet expansion is pending. After expansion, some of them will be held by others. I believe that in our government, the portfolio can be with anyone and to make him succeed, it is our responsibility. Portfolio does not matter. Governance is a collective effort,” Fadnavis added.

“In politics, ‘weight’ does not depend on the post but who you are. You can ask anyone in Maharashtra whether I have gained or lost political weight,” he further said.

Recalling the events that led to the formation of Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed the BJP, so the saffron party wanted revenge.

“Initially, I decided to stay out of government so that nobody says we joined hands for power, for greed. My leaders told me that my experience was needed to run the government in the state. They said a government cannot be run from the outside, so they asked me to join the government,” Fadnavis said.

“When we were in opposition, the way we were treated by the Shiv Sena, the way Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed us; we were looking for a chance for revenge. If somebody decides to rebel, we won’t tell him to go back. We offered 100 per cent support. I am happy that the way injustice was meted out to me, we took revenge for that,” he added.

Fadnavis, who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, said he was shocked when the BJP asked him to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

“But he [Eknath Shinde] never made me feel I was a deputy chief minister. He took me into confidence. We decide on all the issues together,” Fadnavis added.

Dismissing Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that the BJP had offered the CM chair to it on a rotation basis, Fadnavis said, “There was never a decision to give the CM chair to Shiv Sena on rotation.”