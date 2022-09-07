Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut in jail

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had sought permission through a party leader from Arthur road jail authorities to meet Sanjay Raut but was denied permission.

It may be mentioned here that Sanjay Raut is behind bars in connection with the money laundering case registered against him in the Patra Chawl scam.

Sources said that Thackeray had asked that the meeting with Sanjay Raut should take place in the jailor’s cabin.

However, the jail authorities refused to grant permission and said that permission for a meeting should be sought from the court. They also said that i case the permission is granted, the meeting cannot happen in the jailor’s cabin. It will only happen as per jail rules.

A special court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till September 19. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Patra Chawl money laundering case.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on August 1.