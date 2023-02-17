Uddhav Thackeray disappointed over EC decision to allots Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Mumbai: Hours after, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the name “Shiv Sena and “Bow and Arrow” symbol to the Eknath Shinde camp, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed disappointment over the decision. Thackeray said that his camp would go to Supreme Court against the EC’s decision.

The former Maharashtra CM also said that the Shinde camp would not be able to digest the theft they had committed by taking away Shiv Sena’s name and the symbol He added that the Shinde camp stole his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s photo, Shiv Sena’s name and the symbol. He added that they should first understand Balasaheb.

“We will surely go to the Supreme Court against this EC order. We are sure that the SC will set aside this order and that the 16 MLAs will be disqualified by SC,” Thackeray said. Thackeray said that EC should not have given the decision before the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“If party’s existence is decided based on number of MLAs & MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP & become CM,” Thackeray said. Taking a jibe at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, he said that once a traitor would always remain a traitor.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said that he should announce that democracy has ended in the country. The former Maharashtra CM further added that the BJP and the Shinde faction wanted to win the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at any cost.

Slamming the EC’s decision, Thackeray said that his cam submitted everything that the commission demanded. He further stated that the commission had lost its credibility. Thackeray said that he had not left Hindutva.

Earlier in the day, the ECI allotted the Shiva Sena name and the symbol to the Shinde camp. The commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. The decision came ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.