Uddhav Thackeray was a “penless” chief minister, says Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday accused Uddhav Thackeray of never noting down the developmental plans of his MLAs and went on to call him a “penless” chief minister.

While speaking to media, Bawankule said, “We saw Uddhav ji’s government in Maharashtra in which when MLAs used to give letters for the development of their area, I never saw him (Uddhav Thackeray) writing anything with pen… he was a penless CM.”

“The Chief Minister in whose hands the future of 13 crore people is, if he does not have a pen, he will not be able to write. He did not have the strength to write anything, so 50 MLAs left him,” said the BJP leader.

Last year in June, Eknath Shinde requested then Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance due to ideological differences and unfair treatment by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Shinde’s fellow Shiv Sena members said that their complaints were ignored by Uddhav Thackeray and that he favoured Congress and NCP over his own Shiv Sena members.

The MVA government collapsed shortly after and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction joined hands with the BJP to form new government in the state. Shinde was named chief minister of the state.