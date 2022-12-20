Umesh Kohle murder: NIA chargesheet brings up ‘Tablighi’ link

Mumbai: A chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that pharmacist Umesh Kolhe was murdered by ‘radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat’ to avenge the alleged dishonour of Prophet Mohammad. The NIA chargesheet also stated that the “killers wanted to instil fear” among people.

The murder of Kolhe in Maharashtra’s Amravati disturbed the ‘public tranquillity and national integrity’, the NIA stated in a chargesheet filed in court.

The NIA said that the killers wanted to make an example out of the murder. NIA also said that they committed the killing on the grounds that Kolhe allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The probe agency called this an act of terror by a group of radicalised men, who terrorised people into leaving their jobs and questioning India’s integrity and its perseverance.

The NIA chargesheet also revealed that the 11 accused in the case attempted to instil fear in one particular community.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt for allegedly downplaying the murder of Umesh Kolhe after the NIA chargesheet revealed Tablighi Jamaat’s link to the incident.

The killing of Umesh Kohle spread riots across the entire nation. Kohle was allegedly murdered this year on June 21 for reportedly sharing a social media post, in which he supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, over her controversial comment on Prophet.

The accused were arrested and charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 153 A (promoting enmity), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.