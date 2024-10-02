UN chief persona non grata over ‘failure to condemn’ Iran attack in Israel

New Delhi: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s entry into Israel has been banned over his failure to “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s massive missile attack on the country, Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil,” Katz was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

“Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres.”

The development came a day after Iran launched over 400 missiles towards Israel, forcing civilians to get inside bomb shelters and the country’s airspace to be closed briefly.

After the missile attack on Israel, Guterres condemned the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. In a post on X, he wrote, “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

Israel Katz also said Guterres’ failure to call out Iran made him persona non grata in Israel.