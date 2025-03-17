Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K’s Handwara encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist during an encounter in the Zachaldar forest area of Handwara, Kupwara district.

One AK-47 rifle, along with other arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site, said a police official..

While confirming the killing of terrorists, the police official said the identity of the deceased terrorist is being ascertained.

The encounter in the area began when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces condoned the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire on the searching party, which was effectively retaliated and a fierce encounter started.

As per reports, the operation is still going on, with security forces trying to locate and neutralize any remaining terrorists in the area.