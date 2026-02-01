Union Budget reflects ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision, says Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde praised the Union Budget on Sunday, stating it embodies the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and prioritises youth employment, women’s empowerment, infrastructure development, and sports, while also reducing the fiscal deficit.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, “This budget belongs to everyone and fulfils the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. It addresses youth employment, women’s empowerment, infrastructure development, and sports. The fiscal deficit has also come down in this budget.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget 2026-27 as a “strong foundation” for India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, stating it would inject fresh energy and speed into the ‘reform express’ driving the country’s progress.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the ‘reform express’ on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that citizens are the country’s greatest asset and highlighted the government’s unprecedented investments in enhancing their capabilities. “A country’s greatest asset is its citizens. In recent years, our government has made unprecedented investments in enhancing the capabilities of our citizens,” he said.

Regarding the fiscal and economic strategy, PM Modi added, “This is one such unique budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the budget also has the combination of high CapEx and high growth.”

He also underscored the importance of strengthening infrastructure and major initiatives, noting that the construction of high-speed rail corridors and special attention to the development of tier 2 and tier 3 cities would foster growth in the states.