UP cabinet nod for Ghaziabad, Agra, Prayagraj police commissionerates

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for implementing the police Commissionerate system in the cities of Prayagraj, Agra, and Ghaziabad. The decision would ensure the appointment of a police commissioner in the three cities.

Earlier, it was implemented in Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi in March 2021, and in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, where Noida is located, in 2020. Sujeet Pandey in Lucknow and Alok Singh in Noida were appointed as commissioners.

In the second phase, on March 26, 2021, Aseem Arun in Kanpur and Satish Ganesh in Varanasi were appointed police commissioners.

The decision has been taken due to the increase in population, importance of these districts and to provide better policing and maintain law and order, Urban Development Minister Arvind Sharma was quoted as saying.

The state will now have a Commissionerate system of policing in seven districts out of the total 75 districts now.