UP govt to pay influencers for promoting welfare schemes

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new social media policy, aimed at regulating content across platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. According to the policy, social media influencers can earn up to Rs 8 lakh per month by sharing the government’s schemes and initiatives on their platforms.

“With the release of this policy, the residents of the state who are residing in different parts of the country and abroad will be ensured to get employment in large numbers,” stated the press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

“The category-wise maximum payout limit for payments to account holders or operators or influencers of X, Facebook, Instagram has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month respectively.

“The category wise maximum payout limit for videos, shorts, podcast payments on YouTube has been fixed at Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month, respectively,” it added.

According to the policy, the government has listed a digital agency, ‘V-Form,’ to handle advertisements.

The agency ‘V-Form’ will be responsible for showcasing videos, tweets, posts, and reels.

The policy also introduces guidelines for addressing objectionable social media content. Appropriate action will be taken for anti-national, anti-social, fake news or inflammatory content posted on social media.