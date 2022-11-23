US condemns N Korea’s missile tests, Kim’s sister warns of ‘more fatal security crisis’

New Delhi: As Washington pushes for United Nations condemnation of North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, leader Kim Jong Un’s sister on Tuesday warned the United States that it would ‘face a more fatal security crisis’.

Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the US will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities.

After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries that supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs.

Kim Yo Jong lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.”

She compared the US to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She further added that North Korea would consider the US-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation,” agencies reported.

“The U.S. should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm (North Korea), it can never deprive (North Korea) of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on anti-(North Korea) acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis,” she said in a statement.