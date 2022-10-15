US President Joe Biden calls Pakistan as ‘one of most dangerous nations’

New Delhi: The US President Joe Biden on Thursday referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations”.

The US President Biden was speaking at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” said a White House statement quoting US President Joe Biden. Biden was speaking about US foreign policy vis-a-vis China and Russia.

The remarks come at a time when Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government is trying to improve ties with the US.

Taking strong exception to Biden’s statement, Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US envoy in Islamabad, Donald Blome, for an official demarche after President Joe Biden in a speech said that Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” since it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

“Pakistan is adamant on ensuring its integrity and safety. If questions are to be raised, then they should be over India’s nuclear weapons,” a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto stated.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that he was surprised by Biden’s comments and that a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement, agencies reported.