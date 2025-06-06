US President Trump snubs Elon Musk, says won’t speak to man who lost his mind

New Delhi: Amid a heated exchange with his former ally Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was “particularly not interested” in speaking to the tech titan, who, he claimed, had “lost his mind”.

The falling-out had begun brewing days ago when Musk, who left his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) a week ago, denounced Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.

In a telephonic interview with ABC News, Trump was asked about reports of him having a scheduled call with Musk amid the meltdown.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he asked, saying he was “not particularly interested” in speaking to him right away.

Trump asserted that Musk wanted to speak to him, but he was not ready to do so.

The dispute began after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts linked to Musk’s businesses. He made the remarks in response to Musk’s criticism of the government’s spending bill, which Trump called a “big, beautiful bill”. The US President asserted that Musk had become difficult to deal with and accused him of overreacting.

He added that Musk seemed upset about the lack of electric vehicle (EV) credits in the new bill.

Musk quickly responded on X, saying “Whatever,” as Trump made these remarks. He also posted on X, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Democrats would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

The feud between Musk and Trump is a change in tone from when the billionaire was involved with the Trump administration in DOGE, a department formed to cut bureaucratic spending. His term in that special role ended on May 28.