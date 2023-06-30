Uttarakhand to have UCC soon, draft under review: CM Pushkar Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state. He said the UCC committee has completed the draft after seeking suggestions from stakeholders and intellectuals over the past year.

Pushkar Dhami further stated that the committee has also engaged with social and religious organisations to record their submissions. “Soon after getting the printed draft, we shall review the draft and move ahead towards making it a law,” CM Dhami said while speaking to the media in Dehradun.

In a tweet posted earlier in the day, CM Dhami reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise to the people of Uttarakhand.

“As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!” his tweet posted in Hindi read.

Supreme Court Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, also told a press conference in Delhi that the draft of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand is ready and would soon be submitted to the state government.

Desai said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinion and looking into various statutes and laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.