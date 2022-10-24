VCs of 9 universities can continue until Governor’s final order: Kerala HC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Monday held that Vice Chancellors of the nine Universities can continue in their positions until the governor, who is also the chancellor, issues a final order following the show-cause notices issued to them today.

“Needless to say, till such time the Chancellor issues a final order, the petitioners will be eligible to continue in their positions, however, in full compliance of law and regulations,” the bench observed.

A single bench of justice Devan Ramachandran heard the matter.

Earlier, upholding the verdict of the Supreme Court, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, had directed Vice Chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender resignation.

The vice-chancellors had moved to the high court against the governor’s order.