Veteran Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil joins BJP

New Delhi: Anil K Antony, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. His decision to join the BJP was made public in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Soon after joining the BJP, Antony stated that his duty is to work for the people and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.

Anil K Antony had previously served as the head of the Digital Media Cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. He resigned from the Congress party in January this year citing “intolerant calls to retract tweet” regarding a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The now-former Congress leader had stated that those in India placing the views of a British state-sponsored channel over Indian institutions were setting a dangerous precedent.

Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Anil K Antony criticized the Congress leadership for working for a “single-family” instead of working for the country. He stated that he was convinced that the BJP cared for the country and shared the prime minister’s vision of sustainable growth. He also clarified that his decision to join the BJP was not about personalities, but about a difference of opinion and ideas.

“This is not about personalities, this is about differences of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same,” Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Welcoming Anil K Antony into the BJP, Union Minister Piyush Goyal described him as a “very grounded political worker.” He also praised Anil K Antony’s commitment to the country and his willingness to work towards sustainable growth.