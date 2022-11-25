Vigilance probe suggests scam of Rs 1,300 cr Delhi Schools

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections 2022, a big scam has come to the fore in Delhi schools. The Vigilance Directorate on Friday recommended a probe by a “specialised agency” into alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms for Delhi government schools, claiming it involved a “scam of Rs 1,300 crore”, official sources said.

It has been claimed that there were irregularities in the construction of 2400 classrooms. A report of the Delhi government’s vigilance directorate recommending the probe has been submitted to the chief secretary, they said.

Meanwhile, targeting the AAP over the alleged scam, the BJP on Friday said the vigilance directorate’s report on “irregularities” in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is only “worried about black money flowing to him and not about children’s education”.

At a press conference here, the BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the vigilance directorate’s report in the matter and alleged “corrupt Gabbar” Kejriwal colluded with private company “Babbar and Babbar” to construct classrooms without floating a tender, violating the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Public Works Department (PWD).

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted “glaring irregularities” in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD). The CVC had sent the report to the Delhi government’s vigilance directorate seeking its comments on the matter in February 2020.

“The directorate however kept sitting over the report for two-and-half years until LG VK Saxena asked the chief secretary to inquire into the delay in August this year and submit a report,” a source said.

The vigilance directorate has also recommended “fixing responsibilities” of the officials concerned of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the “bungling” to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore, they said.