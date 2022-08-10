Vijayan takes up cudgels with Guv, calls for special assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram: Two days after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused to sign any document without reading, following which 11 ordinances that were to be re-promulgated, lapsed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to take the fight to the enemy camp as his cabinet recommended for an urgent sitting of the Kerala Assembly.

The weekly cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to call for a special session starting from August 22, which will be meant only for legislation. With 99 members of the 140-member assembly belonging to the ruling Left, all these ordinances will be passed in a jiffy.

Khan who is presently in Delhi, on Wednesday told that these Ordinances were inked early this year and then there was a full session of the assembly, but nothing was done.

“So when it comes again for re-promulgation, I have to apply my mind and I am not worried about criticism as I will be guided by my own judgement and conscience. All are entitled to their views. The legislative power is with the assembly and not with the governor,” said Khan.

In February, Khan had inked this and with the Assembly not passing the Bill, the Ordinance lapsed putting Vijayan in a quandary as there is a case before the Lok Ayukta against Vijayan in the way he handled the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Incidentally, Khan who is on tour, is now expected to return to the state capital city only on August 12.

Meanwhile, State Law Minister P Rajeev said a session of the assembly was earlier planned for October and that’s being held early.