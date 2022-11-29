Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Nadav Lapid’s comments against The Kashmir Files

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri has finally reacted to the comments made against his film at the closing ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by Israeli filmmaker and jury head Nadav Lapid who called his directorial, The Kashmir Files, a ‘vulgar movie’. Following Lapid’s remarks, there was furore, with many Indian celebs extending their support to the Anupam Kher-starrer.

The director took to his Twitter handle to share a video where he has opened up about the remarks made against his film. He said, “This is nothing new for me because these kinds of words have been used by terrorist organisations and urban naxals, and those supporting ‘Bharat ke tukde tukde’. But what is surprising is that on the stage of an event organised by the Government of India, this narrative by terrorists wanting to separate Kashmir from India was supported.”

He added, “Who are these people who always stand against India? This film was made after interviewing 700 people, whose family and kins were killed, gang-raped and cut in halves. Are those 700 people spreading propaganda and talking vulgar?”

He concluded by saying, “I challenge all intellectuals, urban naxals and even the Israeli filmmaker who made these remarks to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false. If they do it, then I will quit filmmaking.”