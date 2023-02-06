‘Want discussion on Adani issue, truth should come out’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on the Adani issue and for the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani,” Gandhi told reporters here.

“For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, Humare do’. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it,” he also said. The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

The party has also demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress is alleging that the issue involves crores of rupees of common people invested in the Adani Group, whose shares have seen a beating on the stock markets ever since the allegations of “financial malpractices and stock manipulation” came out in the Hindenburg research report.

The Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament while seeking a discussion on the issue.