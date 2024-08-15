West Bengal Governor slams RG Kar Medical College vandalism

New Delhi: Violence erupted outside Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, with a mob breaking through the barricades and entering the hospital.

The vandalism by the mob at the hospital where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered has drawn widespread condemnation. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called it a “shame to civil society”.

Governor Bose visited the hospital in the afternoon, hours after the mob unleashed violence on the premises.

“Yesterday’s vandalism is a shame to civil society. It’s a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed any more. This must stop,” Governor Bose said.

The Governor took stock of the situation and spoke to the agitating doctors at the hospital.

The doctors and students, who were protesting outside the hospital, had to leave the area as the mob also vandalised the temporary structures they had set up.

“I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open,” Governor Bose told the students.

All you need to know about mob violence during Kolkata rape-murder protest:

‘Reclaim the Night’ protest was organised at 11.55 pm on August 14, with thousands of women from different walks of life participating in the agitation. Demonstrations were held in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, among major cities.

While the peaceful protest was being held in Kolkata, miscreants took advantage of the situation and broke barricades in front of the hospital and clashed with the police.

The mob vandalised the premises of the hospital, with visuals from the spot showing overturned chairs and tables, medicine packets strewn on the ground, and broken glass on the floor.

Police had to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slammed the incident, saying that the hooliganism at RG Kar Hospital crossed all limits.

The BJP, on the other hand, slammed the Kolkata Police, asking, “Where was Kolkata Police during this brutal assault? Hiding in the shadows, only to emerge after the damage was done. This is a gross dereliction of duty! Instead of owning up to their failure, they have the audacity to scapegoat the movement and the media.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, which had withdrawn the strike on Tuesday night, announced the resumption of the strike on Thursday after Kolkata hospital vandalism.

“We strongly condemn the Union Ministry and State Government for their failure to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis. Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resume the strike, effective immediately,” FORDA said in a statement.