Woman elopes with beggar, leaves husband with their six kids

Hardoi: A 36-year-old mother of six left her home and family to elope with a beggar who was a regular visitor to her house in Hardoi district.

The man, identified as Nanhe Pandit, is said to have frequently visited the house to beg and read palms. Over time, the interactions between the two are believed to have developed into a relationship.

The woman’s husband, Raju, filed a complaint with the Harpalpur police station, alleging that his wife left their home on January 3 under the pretence of going to the market to buy vegetables and clothes but never returned.

He further accused her of taking Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, collected from the sale of buffaloes and soil, along with jewellery and other valuables. The husband claimed the money was meant for the family’s sustenance.

According to Raju, he had observed his wife interacting with the beggar on multiple occasions but never suspected the situation would escalate to this extent. The accused, Nanhe Pandit, hails from the Khidkiyan neighborhood in the Sandhi police station area of Hardoi.

“Nanhe Pandit, the beggar, took my wife away. When I checked, their phone numbers were switched off. Later, I searched the house and found that not only was my wife missing but also our valuables and cash. There was at least Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, along with jewellery. We have six children, and I have been married for 20 years. Nanhe Pandit is the son of Prem Sagar. We want the police to find him, register a case, and ensure my wife is returned to us.”

Harpalpur Station Officer Rajdev Mishra confirmed that a case has been registered based on Raju’s complaint. The police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the woman and the accused.