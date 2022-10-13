Working style of double-engine govt different from the rest: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Modi hailed Bharatiya Janata Party’s double-engine government and said that their “working style is different from the rest”. The Prime Minister said that the BJP’s double-engine government is “a government that respects its culture, heritage and faith”.

“Including Chamba, the whole of Himachal is a land of faith and heritage,” he added.

“The working style of double-engine government is different from the rest. Our priority is how to make people’s lives easier. That’s why we are giving maximum emphasis on tribal areas, and hilly areas,” Modi said and listed measures like providing gas connections, piped water, health services, Ayushman Bharat, and road connectivity in remote and hilly areas.

“If we are making wellness centres in the villages, at the same time, we are opening medical colleges too in the districts,” he stated.

Throwing light on the cauldron of heritage and tourism of Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi recalled his recent visit to the Dussehra Festival in Kullu and remarked that we have heritage on one side and tourism on the other.

Tourist places like Dalhousie and Khajjiar is going to be a driving force for Himachal in terms of spirituality and tourism wealth, he said.

“Only the double-engine government recognizes this power. Himachal has made up its mind and will change the old custom and will create a new tradition,” Modi stated.

Underlining the focus on the development of tribal communities, he said that the government has taken another landmark decision in giving tribal status to the Hati community of the Giripar area of Sirmaur.

“It shows how much priority our government is giving to the development of the tribal people,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi said that the previous governments of Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre thought of the remote and tribal villages only at the “time of elections”, but the double-engine government of today strives to serve the people 24×7.

Recalling the efforts of the government to provide relief to poor families during the Covid-19 pandemic, he also highlighted the free ration program.

“The world looks at India in astonishment that the government has been providing food grains to more than 80 crore people in the country for the past one and half years,” he noted.