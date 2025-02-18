Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP for demanding Urdu translation of Assembly proceedings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party after the party demanded House proceedings be translated into Urdu as well.

He accused the Samajwadi Party of “double-standards”, saying they send their own children to English medium schools but want others’ children to learn Urdu and become “maulvis”.

The heated exchange was witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. The Speaker had mentioned that the proceedings of the House will now be available in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundeli, as well as English.

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey then demanded including Urdu translation as well.

The SP leader’s remark evoked a sharp response from Yogi Adityanath, who slammed Akhilesh Yadav’s party for advocating Urdu only.

“People representing the public here are from various sections. If anyone is unable to speak in Hindi in the House, he should be able to present in Bhojpuri, in Braj, in Awadhi, in Bundelkhandi. But why are they advocating for Urdu instead? This is weird. This is why I say that the Samajwadi Party leaders have become so double-faced that they would send their children to English schools and ask other’s children to go to schools in villages which even lack resources,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“They send their children to English medium schools but when the government wants to extend this opportunity to others’ children, they (SP leaders) say ‘teach them Urdu’… they want to make these children maulvis. They want to take the country towards fanaticism (kathmulla-pan),” Adityanath said.

Speaking to India Today TV, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attacked Samajwadi Party, accusing it of protesting against regional languages in order to advocate for Urdu.

“If an MLA is able to talk in the House in his mother tongue, it is a happy occasion. Samajwadi Party should look inwards. The way they are protesting against regional languages, and the way they talk about Urdu to protest against the Hindi language….” Pathak said.