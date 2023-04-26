10 Policemen killed in maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

New Delhi: Ten policemen and a civilian were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, officials said on Wednesday.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which a team of the Chhattisgarh police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), officials said.

The Maoist attack took place under Aranpur police station limits when the security personnel were returning after an anti-Naxalite operation.

Reacting to the Dantewada attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it is ‘very saddening’ and that the Naxals won’t be ‘spared’.

“It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared,” Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘strongly condemned’ the naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.