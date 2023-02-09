New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition parties and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has “brought them together”.

While replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said that the Opposition leaders should have come together on the electoral platform, but it was the ED that brought them together. He said that if the Indian Army shows bravery, then the Opposition criticises it.

“If probe agencies act against graft, the opposition attacks them,” PM Modi said in his reply.

As per a report last year, out of the total 121 cases against politicians under ED probe currently, around 115 are against the opposition leaders.

Modi made a scathing attack on Congress saying “10 years of UPA rule bled the country dry.”

The PM said, “2004 to 2014 was the decade of scams and violence and the UPA’s trademark was to turn every opportunity into crisis”.

“2004-14 was a lost decade, current one will be known as India’s decade,” PM Modi said in his in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha.

He also stated that the welfare of his countrymen is his government’s top priority and the trust of 140 crore Indians is his protective shield.

Prime Minister Modi said that the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

He said that the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.