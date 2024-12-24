5 soldiers dead as Army vehicle plunges into deep gorge in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Five soldiers died and five others sustained injuries after an Army vehicle veered off course and plunged into a gorge in the Balnoi area of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place when the vehicle, belonging to the 11 Madras Light Infantry (11 MLI), was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post. According to reports, the vehicle plunged approximately 350 feet into a steep gorge near its destination.

Upon receiving the information, the Quick Reaction Team of 11 MLI rushed to the site to conduct rescue operations. The injured personnel were provided immediate medical assistance, and efforts are underway to evacuate them for advanced treatment.

“All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.