After effects of once-in-a-generation pandemic will not go away in 100 days: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government is working to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several countries around the world.

Addressing the “Rozgar Mela” after distributing 75,000 appointment letters to government job applicants, Modi stated that the government is working on multiple fronts to create as many job opportunities for young people as possible. “It is true that the global situation is dire. Several large economies are in distress. High inflation and unemployment are at an all-time high in several countries” Modi stated.

He went on to add that the after effects of the once-in-a-generation pandemic will not go away in 100 days.

But despite this crisis faced the world over, the impact of which is being felt everywhere, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems. “We are working to soften this impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now,” PM Modi said.

According to a government statement, the posts being filled include those for central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, stenographers, PAs, income tax inspectors, and MTS. The ministries and departments conduct these recruitments either directly or through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

The government stated that in order to expedite recruitment, the selection processes had been simplified and made tech-enabled. In June, the prime minister directed that various government departments and ministries recruit 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” over the next year and a half.