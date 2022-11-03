Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch, one terrorist killed

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid by killing one terrorist along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu.

Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Devinder Anand said, “At about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side,”

He further said, “The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the (terrorists) fired on their own troops,” he said, adding, “In the ensuing firefight, One (terrorist) body has been recovered along with Two AK -47 Rifles, One Pistol and other war like stores”.

The operation continues and a massive search operation was on Thursday launched by the Army in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

Meanwhile, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Associate was Held Along with Ammunition in Pulwama.

In a handout, police said that joint forces of Pulwama Police, Army 44 RR, and 183 BN CRPF arrested one terrorist associate of the LeT outfit during a Naka at Khamri Chowk Pulwama. He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of Arigam Pulwama. One hand grenade has been recovered from his possession.

The police spokesman further stated that the arrested person was working as an associate of the terror outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on SFs and non-local labourers in the area.