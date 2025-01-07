Atleast 126 dead, 188 injured in a powerful earthquake in Tibet

New Delhi: At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 injured as six earthquakes, including a powerful one measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, rocked Tibet in one hour on Tuesday, news agency Associated Press reported.

The earthquakes shook buildings in many areas in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The epicenter was located in Tibet’s Tingri county, where the collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates occurs. This activity can generate powerful earthquakes capable of altering the heights of some of the Himalayan region’s tallest peaks.

Several buildings also collapsed near the epicentre, according to Chinese media. “Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and various parts of North India, including Bihar’s capital Patna and multiple locations in the northern part of the state. The earthquake was also felt in West Bengal and the northeastern states, including Assam.

In Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, residents reportedly ran out of their houses after strong tremors. The country’s disaster management authority said the tremors were felt in seven hill districts bordering Tibet.

“I was sleeping. The bed was shaking, and I thought my child was moving the bed. I didn’t pay that much attention, but the shaking of the window confirmed to me that it was an earthquake. I then hurriedly called my child and evacuated the house and went to the open ground,” Meera Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu, told news agency ANI.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Xizang, near the Nepal-Tibet border, at 6:35 am. This intensity is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage. Chinese officials recorded the magnitude at 6.8 in Shigatse city, Tibet’s second-largest city.

Two aftershocks of 4.7 and 4.9 intensity were reported from the same Xizang area.

