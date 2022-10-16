Baba Ramdev’s explosive claim: Bollywood actor Salman Khan consumes drugs

Moradabad: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has made a big claim by alleging that top Bollywood actors including Salman Khan consume drugs.

Video clips of his statements are now going viral on social media.

Baba Ramdev made this startling claims on Saturday while speaking in the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Moradabad. He said, “Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan`s child was caught while taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them,” said.

The yoga guru further said, “there are drugs all around the film industry, there are drugs in politics too. Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from all kinds of drug addiction. For this we will launch a movement,” he said.