BJP warns Sanjay Raut over his ‘Rs 2000 crore’ charge, says ‘he should stay within limits’

Mumbai: Hours after Sanjay Raut alleged “transaction” worth Rs 2000 crore in the allotment of Shiv Sena name and its symbol to Eknath Shinde group, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday asked him to “stay within limits”.

He also called Uddhav Thackeray a “frustrated” and “depressed” person who “abandoned” Hindutva.

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut claimed a “deal of Rs 2000 crore” took place to “purchase” the Shiv Sena party name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, two days after the Election Commission allotted them to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Hitting back at him, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, “Sanjay Raut should be within limits. He never won any election nor fought any.”

The BJP leader also slammed Uddhav Thackeray saying, “When a person (Uddhav Thackeray) is frustrated or depressed he says anything. He abandoned ideas of Shiv Sena, and Hindutva for politics.”

After losing the iconic name and symbol, there has been much breast-beating in the Sena (UBT) led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray and the party plans to challenge the ECI decision in the Supreme Court on Monday.

It should be noted that the Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the results of the 2019 Assembly polls were declared, claiming the latter had reneged on a promise to share the CM’s post with it.

Uddhav Thackeray subsequently teamed up with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), till it fell in June last year.