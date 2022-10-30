Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi, at least 70 dead

Morbi (Gujarat): At least 70 people have died after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat on Sunday evening. The incident took place on the Machhu river in Morbi district.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences over the incident and announced compensation to the families of those who died in the tragedy.

“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured,” CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

Following the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that all necessary assistance was being provided.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

President Droupadi Murmu said that her prayers are with the affected people of the Morbi tragedy.

“The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims,” President Murmu said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi & other state officials and said that the local administration is engaged in relief work.