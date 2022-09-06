Calcutta HC directs Mamata Banerjee’s family members to declare assets on affidavit

Kokata: What could be perceived as a big trouble for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday has sought affidavits from six of her family members in connection to a petition related to their properties.

The aforementioned direction was issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj here on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Arijit Majumder regarding alleged manifold increase in the property of six relatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This PIL has been filed by advocate Tarunjyoti Tiwari which states that the assets of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s relatives have grown disproportionately, especially after 2011 when Mamata came to power.

It also alleges that Kajari Banerjee, the wife of Samir Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee’s brother, had contested civic polls from Ward Number 73 and in her affidavit she had said she was a social worker and did not disclose the details of her property.

Tarunjyoti Tiwari, through his PIL, also sought Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and income tax department probes into the assets of Mamata Banerjee.

According to the high court, six relatives of Mamata have to submit their affidavits by November 11.

Meanwhile, petitioner Arijit Majumder has been asked to file an affidavit within two weeks. The next hearing in this case has been fixed for November 28.

The six members of the Chief Minister’s family who have been charged with manifold increase property are – Amit Banerjee, Ajit Banerjee, Sameer Banerjee, Swapan Banerjee, Ganesh Banerjee, Kajri Banerjee.