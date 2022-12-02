CBI summons Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case:

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. K Kavitha has been asked to appear before the CBI either in New Delhi or in Hyderabad on December 6.

“I have been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request, said K Kavitha.

On Wednesday, K Kavitha’s name surfaced in the remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy case.

Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, has been named as one of the members of ‘South Group’. As per ED’s remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who is already arrested in the case, received bribes of Rs 100 cr on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

“During the course of investigation of the case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation. It is therefore, requested that kindly intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) as per your convenience for your examination at 1100 hours on 6.12.2022 in connection with investigation of above noted case,” the CBI notice said.

The CBI notice further stated, “The case has been registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, Ministry of Home affairs, Govt of India dated 22/07/22 u/s 120-B r/w Section 7 of PC Act and Section 477-A of IPC against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi for the year 2021-22.”